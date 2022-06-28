Report: NFL recommends indefinite suspension for DeShaun Watson

The NFL has informed Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, the NFLPA and disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that they recommend an indefinite suspension of at least one season, per Mary Kay Cabot.

Watson has been accused by 24 massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions. Twenty have settled out of court, while four will continue with their civil suits against Watson. The Browns QB has his disciplinary hearing today with the arbiter, but there is no set date on an official recommendation from Robinson.

The Browns traded the farm for Watson while also giving him an unprecedented fully guaranteed contract all with the knowledge that Watson would likely be suspended, but the drumbeat hasn’t lessened since they traded for Watson and it now appears his punishment could be longer than many expected at the time of the trade.

Watson’s accusers have also sued the Houston Texans, Watson’s old team, for aiding in Watson’s alleged misconduct.