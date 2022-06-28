Clippers listed as co-favorites to win 2022-23 NBA title after reportedly adding John Wall

The Los Angeles Clippers have moved up to +550 to win the 2022-23 NBA championship per DraftKings Sportsbook, putting them on par with the Golden State Warriors. This move, up from +600, likely came as news that John Wall plans to sign with the team after receiving a buyout deal from the Houston Rockets. Wall opted into his player option ahead of the buyout, and he is eligible to sign with any team once the buyout is complete.

John Wall is planning to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2022

It’s a bit out of line to see the Clippers listed with the defending champions, largely because two key contributors are coming back from major injuries or absences. Wall hasn’t played long stretches of competitive basketball for two seasons, and Kawhi Leonard is recovering from a torn ACL. Paul George also dealt with an injury last season. The Clippers have enough talent to win on paper, but the pieces have to fit together on the court. There’s no guarantee they do, especially to the level of a team with chemistry like Golden State.