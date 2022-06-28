 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clippers listed as co-favorites to win 2022-23 NBA title after reportedly adding John Wall

Wall has received his buyout with Houston.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks
John Wall of the Houston Rockets reacts prior to tip-off against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 13, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have moved up to +550 to win the 2022-23 NBA championship per DraftKings Sportsbook, putting them on par with the Golden State Warriors. This move, up from +600, likely came as news that John Wall plans to sign with the team after receiving a buyout deal from the Houston Rockets. Wall opted into his player option ahead of the buyout, and he is eligible to sign with any team once the buyout is complete.

It’s a bit out of line to see the Clippers listed with the defending champions, largely because two key contributors are coming back from major injuries or absences. Wall hasn’t played long stretches of competitive basketball for two seasons, and Kawhi Leonard is recovering from a torn ACL. Paul George also dealt with an injury last season. The Clippers have enough talent to win on paper, but the pieces have to fit together on the court. There’s no guarantee they do, especially to the level of a team with chemistry like Golden State.

