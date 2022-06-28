 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chelsea transfer rumors: Club secures Raphinha from Leeds, prepping new bid for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea is making moves in the transfer market.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brentford v Leeds United - Premier League
Leeds United’s Raphinha during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, United Kingdom.
Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images

Chelsea is making big moves on the transfer market, starting with securing an agreement for Leeds United winger Raphinha. According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs agreed to a fee around £60-65 million.

Chelsea is also looking to add Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, although the clubs are still far apart on an agreement per Romano. Manager Thomas Tuchel clearly wants Sterling, who is considered an excess player at City with the signing of Erling Haaland.

With Romelu Lukaku out on a loan, Chelsea is shoring up its attacking prowess even with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner in the mix. There’s going to be a lot of competition to get regular playing time in Tuchel’s XI. We will see a lot of combinations before Tuchel settles on a top pairing.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chelsea is -150 to finish in the top 4 and +1600 to win the Premier League.

