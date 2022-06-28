Chelsea transfer rumors: Club secures Raphinha from Leeds, prepping new bid for Raheem Sterling

Chelsea is making big moves on the transfer market, starting with securing an agreement for Leeds United winger Raphinha. According to Fabrizio Romano, the clubs agreed to a fee around £60-65 million.

Chelsea and Leeds have reached full agreement for Raphinha! Official bid accepted around £60/65m [add ons included]. Main part of amount to be paid immediately. It’s done between clubs. #CFC



Talks now ongoing on player side on personal terms and contract. Boehly, on it. pic.twitter.com/gNbc4HbrTa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

Chelsea is also looking to add Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, although the clubs are still far apart on an agreement per Romano. Manager Thomas Tuchel clearly wants Sterling, who is considered an excess player at City with the signing of Erling Haaland.

Chelsea have already sent an official proposal to Raphinha and his agent Deco to discuss personal terms as Boehly wants to be fast to avoid problems. Work in progress. #CFC



Chelsea will also send new bid to Manchester City for Raheem Sterling - Tuchel wants two wingers. pic.twitter.com/Evjc5UvWSO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2022

With Romelu Lukaku out on a loan, Chelsea is shoring up its attacking prowess even with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner in the mix. There’s going to be a lot of competition to get regular playing time in Tuchel’s XI. We will see a lot of combinations before Tuchel settles on a top pairing.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Chelsea is -150 to finish in the top 4 and +1600 to win the Premier League.