Report: Jalen Brunson expected to sign four-year, $100+ million deal with Knicks

The New York Knicks will land Jalen Brunson in free agency on a four-year deal north of $100 million, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. As he notes, there are still some financial hurdles for New York to clear to officially ink Brunson. The Mavericks can seek a sign-and-trade agreement to get something back for Brunson, but the Knicks don’t have to honor that request if they can create the necessary cap space.

At this point, it's widely anticipated that Jalen Brunson will go to the Knicks on a four-year deal in excess of $100M. It remains to be seen how New York will clear the rest of the necessary cap space and whether the Mavs can work a sign-and-trade to recoup assets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 28, 2022

The Knicks have pursued Brunson quite publicly. He was born in the area in New Jersey, but spent most of his formative years in the Chicago suburbs. He starred in college at Villanova, which has some reach in the New York area. More importantly, the Knicks need a point guard who can fit the timeline of the rest of their roster. Brunson does that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are +20000 to win the 2022-23 title.