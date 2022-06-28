 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Jalen Brunson expected to sign four-year, $100+ million deal with Knicks

The Mavericks guard is going to cash in during free agency.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks arrives to the arena before Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on May 26, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks will land Jalen Brunson in free agency on a four-year deal north of $100 million, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. As he notes, there are still some financial hurdles for New York to clear to officially ink Brunson. The Mavericks can seek a sign-and-trade agreement to get something back for Brunson, but the Knicks don’t have to honor that request if they can create the necessary cap space.

The Knicks have pursued Brunson quite publicly. He was born in the area in New Jersey, but spent most of his formative years in the Chicago suburbs. He starred in college at Villanova, which has some reach in the New York area. More importantly, the Knicks need a point guard who can fit the timeline of the rest of their roster. Brunson does that.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Knicks are +20000 to win the 2022-23 title.

More From DraftKings Nation