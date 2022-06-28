 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ivica Zubac signs three-year, $33 million extension with Clippers

The big man is back in LA.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Oklahoma City Thunder v LA Clippers
Isaiah Hartenstein of the LA Clippers high fives Ivica Zubac during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 10, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed Ivica Zubac to a three-year, $33 million extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Clippers declined a team option on Zubac to open up the extension prior to the big man officially hitting free agency.

Zubac had the best season of his career last year, averaging 10.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in 76 contests. While he wasn’t a truly dominant force due to LA’s strong perimeter players, he fit well into his role and did give the Clippers enough of a presence on the interior.

With John Wall reportedly also coming to LA and Kawhi Leonard returning, the Clippers are set to be a big factor this season. They are +550 to win it all per DraftKings Sportsbook and while Zubac won’t move the needle there, he’s a solid rotation player which gives LA continuity in the frontcourt in what many expect to be a massive season.

