Serena Williams loses single’s match in first round at Wimbledon

Serena Williams lost her match to Harmony Tan in the first round of women’s singles play at the 2022 Wimbledon, 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 on Tuesday.

This is the second straight year Williams has lost in the first round, but this time was decidedly different from 2021. Last year, Williams was injured in her first round match and had to retire before it ended. This year marked her first grand slam since the injury. While she was a wild card entry and likely had rust, it was a still a shocker for the GOAT.

There were several factors going against her in this match, but she was listed at +1800 to win the tournament, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Williams had wildcard status in this tournament due to her lengthy absence stemming from an injury she suffered at Wimbledon last year. She’s also 40 years old, which is already well past the age when most tennis stars start to show some decline.

We’ll see if Williams returns to action for the U.S. Open, which has been another stellar venue for her. On the flip side, this is a massive moment for Tan as she registers a win over who many considered the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.