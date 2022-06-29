Key conference games for the Big 12 in 2022

Change is in the air for the Big 12 with the impending departure of both Oklahoma and Texas as well as the addition of four new members. That means that the upcoming 2022 campaign will be the final season of the conference’s current 10-team format and it should be a fun one.

We’ll go over a few Big 12 conference games you should have circled on your calendar.

Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, October 1, Time/TV TBD

The rematch from last year’s Big 12 Championship Game classic will open the month of October with Oklahoma State heading down to Waco, TX, to meet Baylor. If you remember, the Bears stonewalled the Cowboys on a goal-line stand in the final minute to claim the league title.

Both teams had opening win totals over 7, so this should be a fun early-season matchup. The winner will establish themselves as an early contender on top of the Big 12 standings.

Oklahoma vs. Texas, October 8, 12 p.m. ET, ABC

Of course the Red River Showdown is going to be on this list. This game always sets the narrative of the conference for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma will be playing participating in its first Red River Showdown under new head coach Brent Venables. Starting at quarterback won’t be Caleb Williams, the guy who famously replaced Spencer Rattler in last year’s game and led the Sooners to a dramatic comeback win. Instead, it will be former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who takes the reigns after Williams followed former head coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Meanwhile, Texas will be a few weeks removed from its high profile showdown against Alabama and a potential painful loss in that game could up the pressure on Steve Sarkisian to handle business in Dallas. There’s already mounting expectations for the Longhorns with the triumvirate of Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson, and Xavier Worthy leading the offense. This game will determine if they’re worthy of the hype.

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, November 19, TV/Time TBD

Hey, Oklahoma State actually won the Bedlam Rivalry last year! It was a chaotic game that solidified the Cowboys’ spot in the aforementioned Big 12 Championship Game and proved to be the final game for Lincoln Riley at OU.

This year’s game in Norman, OK, should have similar implications as both teams are projected as conference favorites. If the Cowboys win, it would be the first time where they would’ve won back-to-back games in the series since 2001-2002.

Once we have the final two teams, the Big 12 Conference Championship Game will be on December 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.