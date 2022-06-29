F1 schedule: British Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One heads to the UK this week for the 2022 British GP. It was first held in 1926 and this will be the 77th running of this race. Lewis Hamilton has dominated this race over the last eight years, winning seven of the last eight British Grand Prixs — including three in a row. The practice sessions will begin on Friday, July 1st with the race running on Sunday, July 3rd.

There will be two practice sessions on Friday starting at 8 a.m. ET with the other at 11 a.m. ET. The third practice session will be held at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 2nd and qualifying will follow at 10 a.m. ET. The race will begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 3rd.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 British Grand Prix installed at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is coming off back-to-back wins at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen is followed by Charles Leclerc (+220), Lewis Hamilton (+900), Sergio Perez (+1100) and George Russell (+1200) for the best odds to win.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

British Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 1

8 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 2

7 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 3

10 a.m. ET — British Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN

The first two practice sessions on Friday will be held on ESPNU with the third practice session, qualifying, and the race on Sunday all airing on ESPN2. They will also be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.