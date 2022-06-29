Breaking down the weather forecast for the British Grand Prix

Formula One heads to the United Kingdom this week for the 2022 British GP. It was first held in 1926 and this will be the 77th running of this race. Lewis Hamilton has dominated this race over the last eight years. He has won seven of the last eight British Grand Prixs including three in a row. The practice sessions will begin on Friday, July 1st with the race running on Sunday, July 3rd.

There is good and bad news for the upcoming weather forecast. The bad news is that there is a good chance that both practice sessions on Friday will be impacted by rain. The good news is that the racing action on Saturday and Sunday shouldn’t, with a minimal chance of rain.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the British Grand Prix this weekend in Northamptonshire, England, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 1

Hi 68°, Low 50°: Some sun with a shower or two, 71 % chance of rain

8 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 2

Hi 71°, Low 52°: Pleasant with clouds and sun, 10% chance of rain

7 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 3

Hi 70°, Low 50°: Cloudy, 7% chance of rain

10 a.m. ET: British Grand Prix (52 laps, 190.263 miles)