Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at the Road America

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at the Road America Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip Photo by James Gilbert/23XI Racing via Getty Images

NASCAR is back in action this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Cup Series will get started on this road course on Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Last season, NASCAR returned to this venue for the first time since 1956, and Chase Elliott was the winner in a race that was held on the Fourth of July. He is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Kyle Larson (+600) and Ross Chastain (+800) to round out the top three.

Elliott is also the most recent winner of a NASCAR Cup Series race, claiming the checkered flag during the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway last weekend, finishing in front of Kurt Busch (second) and Ryan Blaney (third).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Chase Elliott +500 +130 -145
Kyle Larson +600 +160 -125
Ross Chastain +800 +220 +110
Kyle Busch +900 +250 +120
Denny Hamlin +1200 +340 +150
Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +340 +150
Ryan Blaney +1200 +340 +150
Christopher Bell +1500 +400 +200
Austin Cindric +1500 +400 +180
Joey Logano +1500 +400 +180
Daniel Suarez +1800 +500 +200
A.J. Allmendinger +1800 +500 +200
Chase Briscoe +2500 +700 +350
Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +350
William Byron +2500 +700 +300
Tyler Reddick +2500 +700 +300
Kurt Busch +3000 +800 +400
Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +450
Kevin Harvick +4000 +1100 +500
Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600
Erik Jones +10000 +3000 +1500
Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1500
Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1500
Austin Dillon +10000 +3000 +1500
Aric Almirola +25000 +6000 +3000
Justin Haley +25000 +6000 +3000
Bubba Wallace +50000 +10000 +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000
Todd Gilliland +50000 +10000 +5000
Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000
Joey Hand +100000 +50000 +20000
Corey Lajoie +100000 +50000 +20000
Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000
Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000
Loris Hezemans +100000 +50000 +20000
Kyle Tilley +100000 +50000 +20000
Josh Bilicki 100000 +50000 +20000

