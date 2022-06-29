Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at the Road America

NASCAR is back in action this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Cup Series will get started on this road course on Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Last season, NASCAR returned to this venue for the first time since 1956, and Chase Elliott was the winner in a race that was held on the Fourth of July. He is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Kyle Larson (+600) and Ross Chastain (+800) to round out the top three.
Elliott is also the most recent winner of a NASCAR Cup Series race, claiming the checkered flag during the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway last weekend, finishing in front of Kurt Busch (second) and Ryan Blaney (third).
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event.
2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Chase Elliott
|+500
|+130
|-145
|Kyle Larson
|+600
|+160
|-125
|Ross Chastain
|+800
|+220
|+110
|Kyle Busch
|+900
|+250
|+120
|Denny Hamlin
|+1200
|+340
|+150
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|+340
|+150
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+340
|+150
|Christopher Bell
|+1500
|+400
|+200
|Austin Cindric
|+1500
|+400
|+180
|Joey Logano
|+1500
|+400
|+180
|Daniel Suarez
|+1800
|+500
|+200
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+1800
|+500
|+200
|Chase Briscoe
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|Alex Bowman
|+2500
|+700
|+350
|William Byron
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Tyler Reddick
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Kurt Busch
|+3000
|+800
|+400
|Chris Buescher
|+3500
|+1000
|+450
|Kevin Harvick
|+4000
|+1100
|+500
|Michael McDowell
|+5000
|+1400
|+600
|Erik Jones
|+10000
|+3000
|+1500
|Cole Custer
|+10000
|+2500
|+1500
|Brad Keselowski
|+10000
|+2500
|+1500
|Austin Dillon
|+10000
|+3000
|+1500
|Aric Almirola
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+6000
|+3000
|Bubba Wallace
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Todd Gilliland
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Harrison Burton
|+50000
|+10000
|+5000
|Joey Hand
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+25000
|+10000
|Loris Hezemans
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Kyle Tilley
|+100000
|+50000
|+20000
|Josh Bilicki
|100000
|+50000
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.