Breaking down opening odds for Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 at the Road America

NASCAR is back in action this weekend for the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The Cup Series will get started on this road course on Sunday, July 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Last season, NASCAR returned to this venue for the first time since 1956, and Chase Elliott was the winner in a race that was held on the Fourth of July. He is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds, followed by Kyle Larson (+600) and Ross Chastain (+800) to round out the top three.

Elliott is also the most recent winner of a NASCAR Cup Series race, claiming the checkered flag during the Ally 400 from Nashville Superspeedway last weekend, finishing in front of Kurt Busch (second) and Ryan Blaney (third).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Kwik Trip 250 Cup Series event.

2022 Kwik Trip 250 odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Chase Elliott +500 +130 -145 Kyle Larson +600 +160 -125 Ross Chastain +800 +220 +110 Kyle Busch +900 +250 +120 Denny Hamlin +1200 +340 +150 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +340 +150 Ryan Blaney +1200 +340 +150 Christopher Bell +1500 +400 +200 Austin Cindric +1500 +400 +180 Joey Logano +1500 +400 +180 Daniel Suarez +1800 +500 +200 A.J. Allmendinger +1800 +500 +200 Chase Briscoe +2500 +700 +350 Alex Bowman +2500 +700 +350 William Byron +2500 +700 +300 Tyler Reddick +2500 +700 +300 Kurt Busch +3000 +800 +400 Chris Buescher +3500 +1000 +450 Kevin Harvick +4000 +1100 +500 Michael McDowell +5000 +1400 +600 Erik Jones +10000 +3000 +1500 Cole Custer +10000 +2500 +1500 Brad Keselowski +10000 +2500 +1500 Austin Dillon +10000 +3000 +1500 Aric Almirola +25000 +6000 +3000 Justin Haley +25000 +6000 +3000 Bubba Wallace +50000 +10000 +5000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000 +10000 +5000 Todd Gilliland +50000 +10000 +5000 Harrison Burton +50000 +10000 +5000 Joey Hand +100000 +50000 +20000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +50000 +20000 Cody Ware +100000 +50000 +20000 Ty Dillon +100000 +25000 +10000 Loris Hezemans +100000 +50000 +20000 Kyle Tilley +100000 +50000 +20000 Josh Bilicki 100000 +50000 +20000

