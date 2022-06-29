Breaking down the weather forecast for NASCAR’s Kwik Trip 250 race at Road America

NASCAR will be at Road America for the second year in a row with the Cup and Xfinity Series races scheduled to be held this weekend. NASCAR returned to this road course in 2021, and Chase Elliott was the winner of last year’s race.

There is potential for rain early Friday morning, but events do not appear to be danger of being impacted by weather in what should be a perfect weekend for racing.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Road America course this weekend in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 1

Hi 78°, Low 58°: Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day, 40% chance of rain

5:30 p.m. ET, Practice, Xfinity Series

6:00 p.m. ET, Qualifying, Xfinity Series

Saturday, July 2

Hi 81°, Low 57°: Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals, 6% chance of rain

11:30 a.m. ET, Practice, Cup Series

12:20 p.m. ET, Qualifying, Cup Series

2:30 p.m. ET, Henry 180, Xfinity Series (45 laps, 182.16 miles)

Sunday, July 3

Hi 83°, Low 60°: Sunshine and clouds mixed, 13% chance of rain

3:00 p.m. ET, Kwik Trip 250, Cup Series (62 laps, 250.48 miles)