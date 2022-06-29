 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

First-round leader odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the John Deere Classic this weekend.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Why is Adam Hadwin the favorite at the John Deere Classic?

While the field is a bit of a disappointment, there is still $7.1 million on the line for the winner of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week.

While the odds for the winner are available as well, here we’ll focus on who will be the leader after the first 18 holes at what should be a birdie-fest just outside of the Quad Cities on the other side of the Iowa border.

The pick: Jason Day +5000

Day missed the cut at the Travelers Championship last weekend, and started with a 71 in both the PGA Championship as well as The Memorial. But before that he opened with a 65, 63, and 68 in his last three outings on the PGA TOUR. The Australian has the ability to go low, and often does so earlier in the week than later.

Against what is not exactly a dominating field this week, Day can certainly get his tour status back with a win this week on a course that should favor his game. He’s 108th on the FedEx Cup points list, and is not exempt for next year as of now. So we’ll pick him to be the leader after 18 holes, but what Day really needs is a win to be exempt for both the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year, as well as on the PGA TOUR thru the end of 2024.

John Deere Classic: Round 1 leader odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Adam Hadwin +2500
Webb Simpson +3500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3500
Charles Howell III +3500
Denny McCarthy +3500
Maverick McNealy +4000
Sahith Theegala +4500
Adam Long +4500
Patrick Rodgers +4500
Scott Stallings +4500
Jason Day +5000
Lucas Glover +5000
Brendon Todd +5000
Nick Hardy +5000
John Huh +5500
Chez Reavie +5500
Cam Davis +5500
C.T. Pan +5500
Nick Taylor +5500
Adam Svensson +6500
Adam Schenk +6500
J.T. Poston +6500
Kevin Streelman +6500
Lanto Griffin +6500
Cameron Champ +6500
Dylan Frittelli +6500
Doug Ghim +6500
Nate Lashley +7000
Anirban Lahiri +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
Steve Stricker +7000
Sam Ryder +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Martin Laird +7500
Taylor Pendrith +7500
Hank Lebioda +7500
Patton Kizzire +7500
Emiliano Grillo +7500
David Lipsky +8000
Zach Johnson +8000
Ryan Armour +8000
Tyler Duncan +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Matthias Schwab +9000
Austin Smotherman +9000
Cameron Percy +9000
Scott Brown +10000
Ryan Moore +10000
Christopher Gotterup +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Rory Sabbatini +10000
James Hahn +10000
Vaughn Taylor +10000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Scott Piercy +10000
Michael Thompson +11000
Chesson Hadley +11000
Andrew Novak +11000
Chase Seiffert +11000
Taylor Moore +11000
Chad Ramey +11000
Lee Hodges +11000
Hayden Buckley +11000
Peter Malnati +11000
Grayson Murray +11000
Kevin Chappell +11000
Sean O'Hair +11000
Kelly Kraft +11000
Ben Martin +11000
Brandon Wu +11000
Bill Haas +13000
Wesley Bryan +13000
Chris Stroud +13000
Vince Whaley +13000
Charley Hoffman +13000
Robert Streb +13000
Kramer Hickok +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Callum Tarren +13000
Brice Garnett +13000
Greyson Sigg +13000
Brian Stuard +13000
Shawn Stefani +13000
Brandt Snedeker +13000
Doc Redman +13000
Jonathan Byrd +13000
Joseph Bramlett +13000
Justin Lower +14000
Johnson Wagner +14000
Satoshi Kodaira +14000
Michael Gligic +14000
William McGirt +14000
Ben Kohles +14000
Trey Mullinax +14000
Roger Sloan +14000
Henrik Norlander +14000
Fabian Gomez +14000
David Lingmerth +16000
Austin Cook +16000
Andrew Landry +16000
Tommy Gainey +16000
Robert Garrigus +16000
Seung-Yul Noh +16000
Kevin Tway +16000
David Skinns +16000
Bo Hoag +18000
Dawie Van Der Walt +18000
Bo Van Pelt +18000
Matt Every +18000
Max McGreevy +18000
Ryuji Imada +18000
Curtis Thompson +18000
Ryan Brehm +18000
Jim Knous +18000
Jason Dufner +18000
Martin Trainer +18000
Jared Wolfe +18000
Aaron Baddeley +18000
Richy Werenski +18000
Camilo Villegas +18000
Sung Kang +18000
Paul Barjon +18000
Greg Chalmers +18000
Mark Hensby +18000
Brian Gay +18000
Seth Reeves +18000
Patrick Flavin +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
Joshua Creel +18000
Boo Weekley +18000
Brandon Hagy +18000
Nick Watney +18000
Brett Drewitt +18000
Scott Gutschewski +18000
Jonas Blixt +20000
David Hearn +20000
John Senden +20000
Arjun Atwal +20000
Quinn Riley +20000
Parker McLachlin +20000
Omar Uresti +20000
Ben Crane +25000
John Merrick +25000
D.J. Trahan +25000
D.A. Points +25000
Luke Gannon +25000
Ricky Barnes +25000
Kevin Stadler +25000
Richard Johnson +25000
Brian Davis +25000
Sean McCarty +25000
Derek Ernst +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

More From DraftKings Nation