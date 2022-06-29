First-round leader odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

While the field is a bit of a disappointment, there is still $7.1 million on the line for the winner of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week.

While the odds for the winner are available as well, here we’ll focus on who will be the leader after the first 18 holes at what should be a birdie-fest just outside of the Quad Cities on the other side of the Iowa border.

The pick: Jason Day +5000

Day missed the cut at the Travelers Championship last weekend, and started with a 71 in both the PGA Championship as well as The Memorial. But before that he opened with a 65, 63, and 68 in his last three outings on the PGA TOUR. The Australian has the ability to go low, and often does so earlier in the week than later.

Against what is not exactly a dominating field this week, Day can certainly get his tour status back with a win this week on a course that should favor his game. He’s 108th on the FedEx Cup points list, and is not exempt for next year as of now. So we’ll pick him to be the leader after 18 holes, but what Day really needs is a win to be exempt for both the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year, as well as on the PGA TOUR thru the end of 2024.

John Deere Classic: Round 1 leader odds Golfer Odds Golfer Odds Adam Hadwin +2500 Webb Simpson +3500 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3500 Charles Howell III +3500 Denny McCarthy +3500 Maverick McNealy +4000 Sahith Theegala +4500 Adam Long +4500 Patrick Rodgers +4500 Scott Stallings +4500 Jason Day +5000 Lucas Glover +5000 Brendon Todd +5000 Nick Hardy +5000 John Huh +5500 Chez Reavie +5500 Cam Davis +5500 C.T. Pan +5500 Nick Taylor +5500 Adam Svensson +6500 Adam Schenk +6500 J.T. Poston +6500 Kevin Streelman +6500 Lanto Griffin +6500 Cameron Champ +6500 Dylan Frittelli +6500 Doug Ghim +6500 Nate Lashley +7000 Anirban Lahiri +7000 Mark Hubbard +7000 Steve Stricker +7000 Sam Ryder +7500 Alex Smalley +7500 Martin Laird +7500 Taylor Pendrith +7500 Hank Lebioda +7500 Patton Kizzire +7500 Emiliano Grillo +7500 David Lipsky +8000 Zach Johnson +8000 Ryan Armour +8000 Tyler Duncan +8000 Andrew Putnam +8000 Matthias Schwab +9000 Austin Smotherman +9000 Cameron Percy +9000 Scott Brown +10000 Ryan Moore +10000 Christopher Gotterup +10000 Matt Wallace +10000 Rory Sabbatini +10000 James Hahn +10000 Vaughn Taylor +10000 Stephan Jaeger +10000 Scott Piercy +10000 Michael Thompson +11000 Chesson Hadley +11000 Andrew Novak +11000 Chase Seiffert +11000 Taylor Moore +11000 Chad Ramey +11000 Lee Hodges +11000 Hayden Buckley +11000 Peter Malnati +11000 Grayson Murray +11000 Kevin Chappell +11000 Sean O'Hair +11000 Kelly Kraft +11000 Ben Martin +11000 Brandon Wu +11000 Bill Haas +13000 Wesley Bryan +13000 Chris Stroud +13000 Vince Whaley +13000 Charley Hoffman +13000 Robert Streb +13000 Kramer Hickok +13000 Harry Higgs +13000 Callum Tarren +13000 Brice Garnett +13000 Greyson Sigg +13000 Brian Stuard +13000 Shawn Stefani +13000 Brandt Snedeker +13000 Doc Redman +13000 Jonathan Byrd +13000 Joseph Bramlett +13000 Justin Lower +14000 Johnson Wagner +14000 Satoshi Kodaira +14000 Michael Gligic +14000 William McGirt +14000 Ben Kohles +14000 Trey Mullinax +14000 Roger Sloan +14000 Henrik Norlander +14000 Fabian Gomez +14000 David Lingmerth +16000 Austin Cook +16000 Andrew Landry +16000 Tommy Gainey +16000 Robert Garrigus +16000 Seung-Yul Noh +16000 Kevin Tway +16000 David Skinns +16000 Bo Hoag +18000 Dawie Van Der Walt +18000 Bo Van Pelt +18000 Matt Every +18000 Max McGreevy +18000 Ryuji Imada +18000 Curtis Thompson +18000 Ryan Brehm +18000 Jim Knous +18000 Jason Dufner +18000 Martin Trainer +18000 Jared Wolfe +18000 Aaron Baddeley +18000 Richy Werenski +18000 Camilo Villegas +18000 Sung Kang +18000 Paul Barjon +18000 Greg Chalmers +18000 Mark Hensby +18000 Brian Gay +18000 Seth Reeves +18000 Patrick Flavin +18000 Dylan Wu +18000 Joshua Creel +18000 Boo Weekley +18000 Brandon Hagy +18000 Nick Watney +18000 Brett Drewitt +18000 Scott Gutschewski +18000 Jonas Blixt +20000 David Hearn +20000 John Senden +20000 Arjun Atwal +20000 Quinn Riley +20000 Parker McLachlin +20000 Omar Uresti +20000 Ben Crane +25000 John Merrick +25000 D.J. Trahan +25000 D.A. Points +25000 Luke Gannon +25000 Ricky Barnes +25000 Kevin Stadler +25000 Richard Johnson +25000 Brian Davis +25000 Sean McCarty +25000 Derek Ernst +25000

