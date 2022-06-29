First-round leader odds for 2022 John Deere Classic

While the field is a bit of a disappointment, there is still $7.1 million on the line for the winner of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week.
While the odds for the winner are available as well, here we’ll focus on who will be the leader after the first 18 holes at what should be a birdie-fest just outside of the Quad Cities on the other side of the Iowa border.
The pick: Jason Day +5000
Day missed the cut at the Travelers Championship last weekend, and started with a 71 in both the PGA Championship as well as The Memorial. But before that he opened with a 65, 63, and 68 in his last three outings on the PGA TOUR. The Australian has the ability to go low, and often does so earlier in the week than later.
Against what is not exactly a dominating field this week, Day can certainly get his tour status back with a win this week on a course that should favor his game. He’s 108th on the FedEx Cup points list, and is not exempt for next year as of now. So we’ll pick him to be the leader after 18 holes, but what Day really needs is a win to be exempt for both the FedEx Cup Playoffs this year, as well as on the PGA TOUR thru the end of 2024.
John Deere Classic: Round 1 leader odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Adam Hadwin
|+2500
|Webb Simpson
|+3500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+3500
|Charles Howell III
|+3500
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|Maverick McNealy
|+4000
|Sahith Theegala
|+4500
|Adam Long
|+4500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+4500
|Scott Stallings
|+4500
|Jason Day
|+5000
|Lucas Glover
|+5000
|Brendon Todd
|+5000
|Nick Hardy
|+5000
|John Huh
|+5500
|Chez Reavie
|+5500
|Cam Davis
|+5500
|C.T. Pan
|+5500
|Nick Taylor
|+5500
|Adam Svensson
|+6500
|Adam Schenk
|+6500
|J.T. Poston
|+6500
|Kevin Streelman
|+6500
|Lanto Griffin
|+6500
|Cameron Champ
|+6500
|Dylan Frittelli
|+6500
|Doug Ghim
|+6500
|Nate Lashley
|+7000
|Anirban Lahiri
|+7000
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|Steve Stricker
|+7000
|Sam Ryder
|+7500
|Alex Smalley
|+7500
|Martin Laird
|+7500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+7500
|Hank Lebioda
|+7500
|Patton Kizzire
|+7500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+7500
|David Lipsky
|+8000
|Zach Johnson
|+8000
|Ryan Armour
|+8000
|Tyler Duncan
|+8000
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|Matthias Schwab
|+9000
|Austin Smotherman
|+9000
|Cameron Percy
|+9000
|Scott Brown
|+10000
|Ryan Moore
|+10000
|Christopher Gotterup
|+10000
|Matt Wallace
|+10000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+10000
|James Hahn
|+10000
|Vaughn Taylor
|+10000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+10000
|Scott Piercy
|+10000
|Michael Thompson
|+11000
|Chesson Hadley
|+11000
|Andrew Novak
|+11000
|Chase Seiffert
|+11000
|Taylor Moore
|+11000
|Chad Ramey
|+11000
|Lee Hodges
|+11000
|Hayden Buckley
|+11000
|Peter Malnati
|+11000
|Grayson Murray
|+11000
|Kevin Chappell
|+11000
|Sean O'Hair
|+11000
|Kelly Kraft
|+11000
|Ben Martin
|+11000
|Brandon Wu
|+11000
|Bill Haas
|+13000
|Wesley Bryan
|+13000
|Chris Stroud
|+13000
|Vince Whaley
|+13000
|Charley Hoffman
|+13000
|Robert Streb
|+13000
|Kramer Hickok
|+13000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|Callum Tarren
|+13000
|Brice Garnett
|+13000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|Shawn Stefani
|+13000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+13000
|Doc Redman
|+13000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+13000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+13000
|Justin Lower
|+14000
|Johnson Wagner
|+14000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+14000
|Michael Gligic
|+14000
|William McGirt
|+14000
|Ben Kohles
|+14000
|Trey Mullinax
|+14000
|Roger Sloan
|+14000
|Henrik Norlander
|+14000
|Fabian Gomez
|+14000
|David Lingmerth
|+16000
|Austin Cook
|+16000
|Andrew Landry
|+16000
|Tommy Gainey
|+16000
|Robert Garrigus
|+16000
|Seung-Yul Noh
|+16000
|Kevin Tway
|+16000
|David Skinns
|+16000
|Bo Hoag
|+18000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+18000
|Bo Van Pelt
|+18000
|Matt Every
|+18000
|Max McGreevy
|+18000
|Ryuji Imada
|+18000
|Curtis Thompson
|+18000
|Ryan Brehm
|+18000
|Jim Knous
|+18000
|Jason Dufner
|+18000
|Martin Trainer
|+18000
|Jared Wolfe
|+18000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+18000
|Richy Werenski
|+18000
|Camilo Villegas
|+18000
|Sung Kang
|+18000
|Paul Barjon
|+18000
|Greg Chalmers
|+18000
|Mark Hensby
|+18000
|Brian Gay
|+18000
|Seth Reeves
|+18000
|Patrick Flavin
|+18000
|Dylan Wu
|+18000
|Joshua Creel
|+18000
|Boo Weekley
|+18000
|Brandon Hagy
|+18000
|Nick Watney
|+18000
|Brett Drewitt
|+18000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+18000
|Jonas Blixt
|+20000
|David Hearn
|+20000
|John Senden
|+20000
|Arjun Atwal
|+20000
|Quinn Riley
|+20000
|Parker McLachlin
|+20000
|Omar Uresti
|+20000
|Ben Crane
|+25000
|John Merrick
|+25000
|D.J. Trahan
|+25000
|D.A. Points
|+25000
|Luke Gannon
|+25000
|Ricky Barnes
|+25000
|Kevin Stadler
|+25000
|Richard Johnson
|+25000
|Brian Davis
|+25000
|Sean McCarty
|+25000
|Derek Ernst
|+25000
