Odds to win 2022 Conference USA championship

College football season is less than 100 days away. We take a look at the odds to win the Conference USA as summer semesters begin and rosters take shape for the 2022 season.

By Nick Simon
Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris celebrates after defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Conference USA championship game the Alamodome. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Conference USA is undergoing a major deck reshuffling of membership and is gearing up for the final season where most of the band will be together. Three programs have already departed for the Sun Belt while six more are set to leave for the AAC in 2023.

One of those AAC-bound programs is UTSA, who enters as the 2022 season as the favorite to repeat as conference champions with +220 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Roadrunners will try to defend their title with quarterback Frank Harris back under center and Arkansas transfer running back Trelon Smith, who replaces All-American Sincere McCormick.

Right behind them in the eyes of oddsmakers are another AAC-bound program in UAB, who has +250 odds. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will be running the show as the interim head coach after Bill Clark retired in late June. Meanwhile, last year’s conference runner-up Western Kentucky checks in with +425 and will try to break through with another transfer QB, this time West Virginia’s Jarret Doege.

Darkhorses include Florida Atlantic, who needs to show more of an offensive spark in Year 3 of the Willie Taggart era and North Texas, who ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak that saved head coach Seth Littrell’s job last fall.

Here are the odds to win Conference USA from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Conference USA Championship Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
UTSA +220
UAB +250
WKU +425
FAU +900
North Texas +1100
MTSU +1300
Charlotte +2200
UTEP +2800
Louisiana Tech +3000
Rice +8000
FIU +12000

