Odds to win 2022 Conference USA championship

Conference USA is undergoing a major deck reshuffling of membership and is gearing up for the final season where most of the band will be together. Three programs have already departed for the Sun Belt while six more are set to leave for the AAC in 2023.

One of those AAC-bound programs is UTSA, who enters as the 2022 season as the favorite to repeat as conference champions with +220 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Roadrunners will try to defend their title with quarterback Frank Harris back under center and Arkansas transfer running back Trelon Smith, who replaces All-American Sincere McCormick.

Right behind them in the eyes of oddsmakers are another AAC-bound program in UAB, who has +250 odds. Offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will be running the show as the interim head coach after Bill Clark retired in late June. Meanwhile, last year’s conference runner-up Western Kentucky checks in with +425 and will try to break through with another transfer QB, this time West Virginia’s Jarret Doege.

Darkhorses include Florida Atlantic, who needs to show more of an offensive spark in Year 3 of the Willie Taggart era and North Texas, who ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak that saved head coach Seth Littrell’s job last fall.

Here are the odds to win Conference USA from DraftKings Sportsbook: