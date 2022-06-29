 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds to win 2022 MAC championship

College football season is less than 100 days away. We take a look at the odds to win the MAC as summer semesters begin and rosters take shape for the 2022 season.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Sun Bowl-Washington State at Central Michigan Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

The Mid-American Conference is gearing up for what should be another competitive season across the league this fall. The margin between the top and bottom programs in the conference are very thin, making the MAC arguably the best league for parity in all of FBS.

Central Michigan enters as the odds-on favorite to take the league title at +360 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chippewas are coming off a successful 9-4 campaign last year where they unexpectedly ended up at the Sun Bowl and took down Washington State. CMU returns FBS rushing leader Lew Nichols II at running back and will pair him with Maryland wide receiver transfer Carlos Carriere in the offense.

Toledo (+425) and Miami-OH (+475) sit just behind CMU in the eyes of oddsmakers and are both coming off bowl seasons last fall. Meanwhile, the defending MAC champion Northern Illinois enters as a darkhorse to repeat at +600.

Here are the odds to win the MAC from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 MAC Championship Odds

Team Odds
Central Michigan +360
Toledo +425
Miami-OH +475
Northern Illinois +600
Western Michigan +850
Kent State +900
Eastern Michigan +1300
Ohio +1400
Buffalo +2000
Ball State +2200
Bowling Green +4000
Akron +12000

