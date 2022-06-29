 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 Mountain West championship

College football season is less than 100 days away. We take a look at the odds to win the Mountain West as summer semesters begin and rosters take shape for the 2022 season.

By Nick Simon
/ new
Syndication: The Coloradoan Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mountain West Conference is prepping for what it’s hoping to be another exciting campaign this fall. Familiar faces are poised to stand at the conference as the league is trying to send a team to a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Boise State enters the 2022 season as the favorite to win the MWC with +215 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is already being billed as a proving ground season for second-year head coach Andy Avalos after a 7-5 campaign in 2021. The Broncos are seeking their first conference title since 2019 and will have senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier back under center.

The MWC is poised to be extremely top-heavy and the host of teams that could also threaten for the league crown includes Fresno State, Air Force, San Diego State, and reigning conference champion Utah State. Fresno is once again under the direction of head coach Jeff Tedford and will have arguably the conference’s best QB returning in Jake Haener.

Here are the odds to win the Mountain West from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2022 Mountain West Championship Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Boise State +215
Fresno State +245
Air Force +400
San Diego State +600
Utah State +850
San Jose State +2800
Colorado State +3500
Wyoming +4500
Nevada +5500
UNLV +10000
Hawai'i +12000
New Mexico +25000

More From DraftKings Nation