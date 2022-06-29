Odds to win 2022 Mountain West championship

The Mountain West Conference is prepping for what it’s hoping to be another exciting campaign this fall. Familiar faces are poised to stand at the conference as the league is trying to send a team to a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time since 2014.

Boise State enters the 2022 season as the favorite to win the MWC with +215 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. This is already being billed as a proving ground season for second-year head coach Andy Avalos after a 7-5 campaign in 2021. The Broncos are seeking their first conference title since 2019 and will have senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier back under center.

The MWC is poised to be extremely top-heavy and the host of teams that could also threaten for the league crown includes Fresno State, Air Force, San Diego State, and reigning conference champion Utah State. Fresno is once again under the direction of head coach Jeff Tedford and will have arguably the conference’s best QB returning in Jake Haener.

Here are the odds to win the Mountain West from DraftKings Sportsbook: