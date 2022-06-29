Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Wednesday, June 29

Every MLB team is scheduled to take the field on Wednesday, June 29, but seven games are available on the main DFS slate on DraftKings due to a solid mix of day and night matchups. The largest run total of the day is set at 11 on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies contest, so check that one out if you want to see some offensive firepower.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Wednesday, June 29.

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

Trea Turner ($6,000)

Freddie Freeman ($5,700)

Will Smith ($5,400)

Max Muncy ($4,800)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not taken advantage of playing at higher elevation this week against the Colorado Rockies, as they’ll look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday night. Those struggles won’t last forever as this is too good of an offense, ranking No. 1 in runs per game (5.0), and their run total is set at 6.5 with -110 odds toward the over. This is also a solid pitching matchup for the Dodgers, going up against German Marquez, who has a 5.58 ERA heading into start No. 15 this season.

Cubs vs. Reds, 8:05 p.m. ET

Willson Contreras ($4,800)

John Hicks ($4,500)

Paul Wisdom ($3,800)

Jonathan Villar ($3,700)

The Chicago Cubs are not in the top half in terms of runs per game (4.2), which ranks No. 19 in the league, but they could be set up for success on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. They will start rookie Hunter Greene, who will enter with a 5.66 ERA going into his 15th start of 2022. The Cubs scored 5 runs on 7 hits with 3 home runs when they faced Greene last month.

Braves vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET

Dansby Swanson ($5,100)

Austin Riley ($4,800)

Travis d’Arnaud ($4,600)

Matt Olson ($4,200)

The Atlanta Braves could be without Ronald Acuna Jr. yet again on Wednesday night, but the rest of their lineup should be worth adding into your DFS lineup. After scoring 5 runs last night, the Braves will face Philadelphia Phillies starter Ranger Suarez with a 4.23 ERA over 14 starts this season. He pitched against the Braves last month and allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings of work.