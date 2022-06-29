Best MLB bets to consider for Wednesday, June 29

All 30 teams are in action on Wednesday, June 29, so there are tons of money-making possibilities across the board. One of the best matchups will feature a couple first-place teams when the New York Mets host the Houston Astros to close out a quick two-game set.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Wednesday, June 29

Brewers Moneyline (+110)

The Milwaukee Brewers will go for their third consecutive victory on Wednesday afternoon when they play the Tampa Bay Rays on the road. The Brewers average the 14th most runs per game (4.4), while the Rays rank 24th in that category (4.0), and the pitching matchup is relatively even. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer has a 3.89 ERA over 13 starts this season, while Jalen Beeks has a 2.59 ERA, though his sample size consists of 19 games and three starts.

Giants -1.5 (+100)

The starting pitching numbers between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers are not all that great, but the edge will go to the offensive team in this spot. Alex Wood has a 5.05 ERA for the Giants, while Rony Garcia has a 4.57 ERA, though most of his appearances have come out of the bullpen. The Giants rank fourth in runs per game (4.9), while the Tigers are dead last with just 3.0 runs per game in 2022.

Mets-Astros Under 8.5 runs (-115)

This matchup will feature quite the pitching matchup with Justin Verlander throwing for the Astros with a 2.22 ERA, while Mets starter Taijuan Walker has a 3.03 ERA in 2022. Runs should be relatively hard to come by in this spot even with New York averaging the third-most runs per game (4.9).

Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Philadelphia Phillies start is not a high-strikeout thrower with a 7.1 K/9 this season, but it is generally a good bet to wager on the Atlanta Braves to strike out quite a bit. They strike out 9.5 times per game, which leads the MLB, and Suarez has reached 5 K’s six times this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.