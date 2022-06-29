MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, June 29

Each of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams is in action on Wednesday, with several games starting in the afternoon and several more late at night on the east coast. But in the evening window, with games starting around 7 p.m. EST, there are seven games. That’s the biggest bunch of games all day long and it’s the main slate for today’s DFS action on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here, we’ll break down a little bit of that main slate and give you a bit of info about who the best pitchers and hitters available are, as well as a player on the lower salary side of things that could make a big impact.

Top Pitchers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins vs. STL ($10,000) — Alcantara is arguably the best pitcher in the National League this season, but since he’s on the Marlins not many people are talking about him. He’s averaging over 23 fantasy points per game and has just a 1.55 ERA over his last 10 games with 68 Ks in that span.

Kyle Wright, Atlanta Braves vs. PHI ($9,500) — Wright is averaging just over 20 fantasy points per game this season and has had success against the Phillies. In his earlier outing against Philly this season he allowed just three hits, though one of them was a home run, in 6.1 innings. He’s thrown 61 innings in his last 10 games and allowed just 27 earned runs while striking out 58 batters.

Top Hitters

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels vs. CWS ($6,100) — Well, he’s the best player in baseball, need we say more? He’s averaging over 10 fantasy points per game this season and has five home runs and eight RBIs over his last 10 contests. Last night he had a home run and earned 14 fantasy points. Ten of his 23 home runs of the season have come in June.

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. COL ($6,000) — Turner is one of the many highlights in a stacked Dodgers lineup this season. He’s prone to hit a home run tonight too in the Mile High City. He hit one last night and brought his total up to 11 for the year. Despite the relatively low number of bombs for Turner, he’s getting hot now, hitting three of them in the last 10 games. He’s averaging just under 10 fantasy points per game this season but is averaging 11.4 over his last 10 contests.

Value Pitcher

Ranger Suarez, Philidelphia Phillies vs. ATL ($6,900) — Suarez is coming off the back of a stellar performance against the Padres where he tossed 7.1 innings and allowed just two earned runs which helped him total 17.1 fantasy points. He has a chance to put up big fantasy numbers again against a Braves lineup that strikes out more than any other team in baseball.

Value Hitter

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves vs. PHI ($3,100) — Harris has six multi-hit games in his last 12 contests. The rookie is hitting .330 with three bombs, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored through his first 107 Major League plate appearances. DFS managers should take advantage of his low salary now, because in a few months it's doubtful he’ll still be in the $3,000 range if he keeps performing like this.