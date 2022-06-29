Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday is full of action from around Major League Baseball, with all 30 teams taking the field at some point throughout the day. The earliest games get going just after noon on the east coast, while baseball will be played throughout the day til probably around the midnight hour for the eastern time zone.

With so many of the league’s star players lacing up their spikes today, there are plenty of solid prop bets out there to try and hit on throughout the day Wednesday. Here are three of our favorites, with all odds coming courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 29

Alek Thomas, Over 0.5 home runs (+750)

The odds are long here, but there’s reason to believe bettors can take advantage of that nice high odds number. Thomas has hit just six home runs on the season, which doesn’t bode well for this wager. But, he hit his most recent one last week in a game against the San Diego Padres off pitcher Mike Clevenger. Well, guess who Arizona is playing today? That's right, it’s Clevenger and the Friars again. In two career at-bats against Clevenger, the Diamondbacks' centerfielder has a single and that home run. The San Diego pitcher has given up at least one home run in three of his last four outings as well.

Justin Verlander, Under 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The former Cy Young winner has been really good this season, but he isn’t doing it via the strikeout. In his last three outings, he’s racked up just 11 strikeouts in 17.2 innings pitched. Plus the New York Mets aren’t the biggest strikeout team. They boast the fourth-fewest Ks per game on average in baseball, sitting at 7.59 each game. They’ve been even better lately, with just five strikeouts yesterday and an average of just 7.33 over their last three games.

Ranger Suarez, Over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Phillies hurler will be in for a treat tonight for his stats because no team in baseball strikes out more than the Atlanta Braves. They’re averaging 9.5 strikeouts per game heading into this contest. Suarez has sat down at least five hitters in four of his last seven appearances.

