How to watch AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts via live stream, what to watch on June 29

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a big episode coming live from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

We’re just a few days removed from Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view with New Japan Pro Wrestling where several important things happened throughout the event. We’ll barely have any time to catch our breath because tonight, we’ll be treated to Blood and Guts.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, June 29th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Yes, tonight will be the second annual Blood and Guts special for Dynamite as the main event will be a 12-man Blood and Guts match featuring the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on the Blackpool Combat Club, Pride and Powerful, and Eddie Kingston. The match works just like WCW’s War Games where two conjoined rings will be surround by a giant cage with a roof on top. The match will start out with a member of both teams facing off and every few minutes, a new member enters the ring until all 12 participants are inside the cage. The match can only be won by submission or forfeit.

Representing the Blackpool Combat Club in the match will be new Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door for the belt on Sunday. Also representing the BCC is Claudio Castagnoli, the newest member. The artist formerly known as Cesaro in the WWE made his AEW debut on Sunday, revealing himself as Bryan Danielson’s mystery replacement for his match against Zack Sabre Jr. We’ll see what the “King of Swing” will do inside of Blood and Guts.