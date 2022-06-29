Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, June 29

Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships will come from the All England Lawn & Tennis Club on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The second round of the singles on the men and women side with whip-around coverage on ESPN starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Among the feature matches scheduled for Wednesday is former world No. 1 and two-time Wimbledon champion (2013, 2016) Andy Murray against 28th seed John Isner, a hard-serving American that reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2018 and has played in the two longest matches in the history of the tournament. Murray is a -245 betting favorite in the match on DraftKings Sportsbook. Isner is a +200 underdog.

Novak Djokovic’s quest for a fourth straight men’s title also resumes Wednesday. He is a -4000 favorite in his second-round match against Thanasi Kokkinakis (+1300).

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Wednesday, June 29

6:00 a.m. ET

Alejandro Tabilo vs. (25) Miomir Kecmanovic

David Goffin vs. (31) Sebastian Baez

(3) Casper Ruud vs. Ugo Humbert

(23) Frances Tiafoe vs. Maximilian Marterer

7:30 a.m. ET

(32) Oscar Otte vs. Christian Harrison

8:00 a.m. ET

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

9:30 a.m. ET

(22) Nikoloz Basilashvili vs. Quentin Halys

(9) Cameron Norrie vs. Jaume Munar

(10) Jannik Sinner vs. Mikael Ymer

Tallon Griekspoor vs. (5) Carlos Alcaraz

11:00 a.m. ET

Tim Van Rijthoven vs. (15) Reilly Opelka

Noon ET

Andy Murray vs. (28) John Isner

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Djokovic remains the clear betting favorite to win the tournament at -165. Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+1400), Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400) and Nick Kyrgios (+2000) round out the top five. Murray has moved up to +3500 odds to win the tournament.

