Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Wednesday, June 29

Day 3 of the Wimbledon Championships will come from the All England Lawn & Tennis Club on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The second round of the singles on the women’s and men’s side with whip-around coverage on ESPN starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Three of the top five seeds will play Wednesday, but the biggest crowd of the day will be at Centre Court with England’s own Emma Raducanu, the 10th seed of the tournament, will take on France’s Caroline Garcia. Raducanu is -160 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook while Garcia is at +135. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit (-235) will play Jule Niemeier (+190).

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur (-6000) will be a massive favorite against Katarzyna Kawa (+1500) and fifth seed Maria Sakkari (-800) will play Viktoriya Tomova (+550). Also playing is 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, a -295 favorite against Magda Linette (+235).

Wimbledon women’s schedule: Wednesday, June 29

6:00 a.m. ET

(29) Anhelina Kalinina vs. Lesia Tsurenko

(33) Shuai Zhang vs. Marta Kostyuk

8:00 a.m. ET

Jule Niemeier vs. (2) Anett Kontaveit

Tatjana Maria vs. (26) Sorana Cirstea

(15) Angelique Kerber vs. Madga Linette

(12) Jelena Ostapenko vs. Yanina Wickmayer

9:30 a.m. ET

Panna Udvardy vs. (24) Elise Mertens

Maja Chwalinska vs. (28) Alison Riske-Amritraj

10:30 a.m. ET

Caroline Garcia vs. (10) Emma Raducanu

11:30 a.m. ET

(5) Maria Sakkari vs. Viktoriya Tomova

Katarzyna Kawa vs. (3) Ons Jabeur

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Jabeur is the second-highest betting favorite at +550, behind top seed Iga Swiatek (+140), who will play her second-round match Thursday. Simone Halep, Petra Kvitova and Coco Gauff are all at +1200.

