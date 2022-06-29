How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Carlos Alcaraz will be in the second round at Wimbledon 2022 after a scare in the opening match. Alcaraz is dealing with the aftereffects of an elbow injury, which may have something to do with his off performance against Jan-Lennard Struff to start the tournament.

Up next for Alcaraz is Tallon Griekspoor, who won his opening match against Fabio Fognini 3-1. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Alcaraz is -295 on the moneyline while Griekspoor is +230.

It took Alcaraz the full five sets to win his opening match, including winning one set in a tiebreaker. He’ll hope to do better in the second round. Alcaraz is listed at +1400 to win Wimbledon 2022, but it’s hard to back him there considering how he did in the first round. Here’s how you can catch his match against Griekspoor.

How to live stream Tallon Griekspoor vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Date: Wednesday, June 29

Match time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app