How to watch Coco Gauff in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Wimbledon 2022 action for Coco Gauff continues with the second round Thursday when she meets Mihaela Buzărnescu. Gauff won her opening match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in three sets and is now set up to meet Buzărnescu.

Gauff is a huge favorite in this contest at -1400 on DraftKings Sportsbook, with Buzărnescu as a +750 moneyline underdog. Gauff is favored to win in straight sets, but Gauff winning 2-1 at +450 could be an intriguing option for bettors.

Buzărnescu defeated Nastasja Mariana Schunk in straight sets to open her Wimbledon 2022 campaign. Gauff will look to have a more convincing showing in the second round, as she is among the favorites to win the tournament at +1200. Here’s how you can catch the second round between these two women.

How to live stream Coco Gauff vs. Mihaela Buzărnescu

Date: Thursday, June 30

Match time: 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app