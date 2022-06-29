How to watch Rafael Nadal in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Rafael Nadal’s quest for back-to-back Grand Slam titles is intact after the Spaniard powered his way through the first round of Wimbledon 2022 with a four-set win over Francisco Cerundolo. Next up for Nadal is Ricardas Berankis.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nadal is a heavy favorite for this match (-5000) over Berankis (+1400). Nadal is +450 to win Wimbledon, which puts him only behind Novak Djokovic in the odds table.

Nadal gained the early edge on Cerundolo in the opening match, taking the first two sets. The Argentine got one setback before Nadal finished him off in the fourth set. Berankis defeated American Sam Querrey in straight sets, but the matchup with Nadal won’t be nearly that easy. Here’s how you can catch the action between Berankis and Nadal in the second round.

Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream Ricardas Berankis vs. Rafael Nadal

Date: Thursday, June 30

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET*

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app