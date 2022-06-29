How to watch Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Novak Djokovic’s quest to win a fourth straight gentleman’s singles championship at Wimbledon will continue Wednesday, June 29 when he plays Thanasi Kokkinakis on Centre Court at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic is a -4000 betting favorite in the match on DraftKings Sportsbook. The defending champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner had some interesting moments in his first-round match against Soon Woo Kwon, but won in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kokkinakis is a betting at +1300. He got through his first round match in straight sets, beating Kamil Mahchrzak, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-5.

Djokovic defeated Kokkinakis in their only other head-to-head matchup, a straight sets win in the third round of the 2015 French Open, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

How to live stream Novak Djokovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Wednesday, June 29

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+