How to watch Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Novak Djokovic is set to face Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round at Wimbledon. We break down what you need to know.

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022 Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic’s quest to win a fourth straight gentleman’s singles championship at Wimbledon will continue Wednesday, June 29 when he plays Thanasi Kokkinakis on Centre Court at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.

Djokovic is a -4000 betting favorite in the match on DraftKings Sportsbook. The defending champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner had some interesting moments in his first-round match against Soon Woo Kwon, but won in four sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kokkinakis is a betting at +1300. He got through his first round match in straight sets, beating Kamil Mahchrzak, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-5.

Djokovic defeated Kokkinakis in their only other head-to-head matchup, a straight sets win in the third round of the 2015 French Open, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

How to live stream Novak Djokovic vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Date: Wednesday, June 29
Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+

