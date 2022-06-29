How to watch Iga Swiatek in the second round of the 2022 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Top seed Iga Swiatek will play her second-round match at Wimbledon against Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove on Thursday, June 30. Swiatek, the 2022 French Open champion, is a +140 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Wimbledon ladies singles title this year.

Swiatek had no problems in the first round, beating Jana Fett 6-3, 6-0. Kerkhove, ranked No. 138 in the world, had to rally to get past Sonay Kartal in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Swiatek has a 43-3 record this season while Kerkhove is 11-15. The two have never met head-to-head before. Swiatek has won 36 consecutive matches, the longest streak in women’s tennis since 2000.

Unsurprisingly, Swiatek is a massive betting favorite at -10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kerkhove’s the biggest underdog in any round two match, at +1700.

Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream Iga Swiatek vs. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

Date: Thursday, June 30

Match time: 8 a.m. ET*

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app