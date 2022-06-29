 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Portland

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday in Portland. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC smiles with guests during the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland Welcome Party at Redd on June 28, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour will hold its first event to the United States starting on Thursday, as Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon will play host to the three-day tournament that doubles as the second event of the new Saudi-backed league.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET, or 10:15 a.m. PT. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire round will be completed in just a bit over four hours. For golf fans, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

But the only way to catch LIV Golf’s Portland event is online, as the nascent league still doesn’t have a broadcast contract in the USA. LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook will each carry the same live streaming coverage of the tournament starting at at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. on Thursday.

When we have the full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge, we’ll add them below. For now, here are the teams as selected by the captains on Tuesday night at the pairings party. The captains names are in bold.

LIV Golf Portland Teams

Player Team
Brooks Koepka Smash GC
Adrian Otaegui Smash GC
Richard Bland Smash GC
Chase Koepka Smash GC
Wade Ormsby Punch GC
Matt Jones Punch GC
Jediah Morgan Punch GC
Blake Windred Punch GC
Graeme McDowell Niblicks GC
Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC
Travis Smyth Niblicks GC
James Piot Niblicks GC
Lee Westwood Majesticks GC
Ian Poulter Majesticks GC
Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC
Laurie Canter Majesticks GC
Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC
Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC
Matthew Wolff Hy Flyers GC
Itthipat Buranatanyarat Hy Flyers GC
Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC
Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC
Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC
Eugenio Chacarra Fireballs GC
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers GC
Shaun Norris Crushers GC
Justin Harding Crushers GC
Peter Uihlein Crushers GC
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC
Patrick Reed 5 Aces GC
Talor Gooch 6 Aces GC
Pat Perez 7 Aces GC
Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC
Scott Vincent Cleeks GC
Ian Snyman Cleeks GC
Turk Pettit Cleeks GC
Kevin Na Iron Heads GC
Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC
Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC
Sihwan Kim Iron Heads GC
Hideto Tanihara Torque GC
Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC
Yuki Inamori Torque GC
Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC
Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC
Branden Grace Stinger GC
Hennie Du Plessis Stinger GC

