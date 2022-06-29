Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Portland

The LIV Golf Tour will hold its first event to the United States starting on Thursday, as Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon will play host to the three-day tournament that doubles as the second event of the new Saudi-backed league.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET, or 10:15 a.m. PT. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire round will be completed in just a bit over four hours. For golf fans, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

But the only way to catch LIV Golf’s Portland event is online, as the nascent league still doesn’t have a broadcast contract in the USA. LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook will each carry the same live streaming coverage of the tournament starting at at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. on Thursday.

When we have the full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge, we’ll add them below. For now, here are the teams as selected by the captains on Tuesday night at the pairings party. The captains names are in bold.