Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Invitational from Portland

The LIV Golf Tour will hold its first event to the United States starting on Thursday, as Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon will play host to the three-day tournament that doubles as the second event of the new Saudi-backed league.
The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET, or 10:15 a.m. PT. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire round will be completed in just a bit over four hours. For golf fans, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.
But the only way to catch LIV Golf’s Portland event is online, as the nascent league still doesn’t have a broadcast contract in the USA. LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook will each carry the same live streaming coverage of the tournament starting at at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. on Thursday.
When we have the full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from Pumpkin Ridge, we’ll add them below. For now, here are the teams as selected by the captains on Tuesday night at the pairings party. The captains names are in bold.
LIV Golf Portland Teams
|Player
|Team
|Brooks Koepka
|Smash GC
|Adrian Otaegui
|Smash GC
|Richard Bland
|Smash GC
|Chase Koepka
|Smash GC
|Wade Ormsby
|Punch GC
|Matt Jones
|Punch GC
|Jediah Morgan
|Punch GC
|Blake Windred
|Punch GC
|Graeme McDowell
|Niblicks GC
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks GC
|Travis Smyth
|Niblicks GC
|James Piot
|Niblicks GC
|Lee Westwood
|Majesticks GC
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks GC
|Sam Horsfield
|Majesticks GC
|Laurie Canter
|Majesticks GC
|Phil Mickelson
|Hy Flyers GC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Hy Flyers GC
|Matthew Wolff
|Hy Flyers GC
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|Hy Flyers GC
|Sergio Garcia
|Fireballs GC
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs GC
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs GC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Fireballs GC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Crushers GC
|Shaun Norris
|Crushers GC
|Justin Harding
|Crushers GC
|Peter Uihlein
|Crushers GC
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces GC
|Patrick Reed
|5 Aces GC
|Talor Gooch
|6 Aces GC
|Pat Perez
|7 Aces GC
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks GC
|Scott Vincent
|Cleeks GC
|Ian Snyman
|Cleeks GC
|Turk Pettit
|Cleeks GC
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads GC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads GC
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Iron Heads GC
|Sihwan Kim
|Iron Heads GC
|Hideto Tanihara
|Torque GC
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Torque GC
|Yuki Inamori
|Torque GC
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Torque GC
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger GC
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger GC
|Branden Grace
|Stinger GC
|Hennie Du Plessis
|Stinger GC