Teams for LIV Golf Portland event

The LIV Golf Tour makes its American debut this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon, with a total of $25 million in prize money available to those players that have chosen to make themselves ineligible for the PGA TOUR for now.

Twelve of the top players on the tour are designated as captains before each event, with each selecting three partners from the rest of the field in a fantasy football-style format. $20 million of the prize money is for the individual places each of the 48 golfers finish, but $5 million is set aside for the top-three teams; $3 million for the first place team (or $750,000 per golfer), $1.5 million for second place, and $500,000 for third place.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all 48 players begin at the same time, and events are just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day events from Thursday-Sunday.

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland on June 30-July 2: