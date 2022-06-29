 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Teams for LIV Golf Portland event

The LIV tournaments have both an individual as well as a team format. Here are the results of the 48-player draft.

By DKNation Staff
Pat Perez, Talor Gooch, Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, Team Captain Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed of 4 Aces GC smile during the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland Welcome Party at Redd on June 28, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The LIV Golf Tour makes its American debut this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon, with a total of $25 million in prize money available to those players that have chosen to make themselves ineligible for the PGA TOUR for now.

Twelve of the top players on the tour are designated as captains before each event, with each selecting three partners from the rest of the field in a fantasy football-style format. $20 million of the prize money is for the individual places each of the 48 golfers finish, but $5 million is set aside for the top-three teams; $3 million for the first place team (or $750,000 per golfer), $1.5 million for second place, and $500,000 for third place.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all 48 players begin at the same time, and events are just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day events from Thursday-Sunday.

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland on June 30-July 2:

LIV Golf Portland Teams

Player Team
Brooks Koepka Smash GC
Adrian Otaegui Smash GC
Richard Bland Smash GC
Chase Koepka Smash GC
Wade Ormsby Punch GC
Matt Jones Punch GC
Jediah Morgan Punch GC
Blake Windred Punch GC
Graeme McDowell Niblicks GC
Hudson Swafford Niblicks GC
Travis Smyth Niblicks GC
James Piot Niblicks GC
Lee Westwood Majesticks GC
Ian Poulter Majesticks GC
Sam Horsfield Majesticks GC
Laurie Canter Majesticks GC
Phil Mickelson Hy Flyers GC
Bernd Wiesberger Hy Flyers GC
Matthew Wolff Hy Flyers GC
Itthipat Buranatanyarat Hy Flyers GC
Sergio Garcia Fireballs GC
Abraham Ancer Fireballs GC
Carlos Ortiz Fireballs GC
Eugenio Chacarra Fireballs GC
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers GC
Shaun Norris Crushers GC
Justin Harding Crushers GC
Peter Uihlein Crushers GC
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces GC
Patrick Reed 5 Aces GC
Talor Gooch 6 Aces GC
Pat Perez 7 Aces GC
Martin Kaymer Cleeks GC
Scott Vincent Cleeks GC
Ian Snyman Cleeks GC
Turk Pettit Cleeks GC
Kevin Na Iron Heads GC
Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads GC
Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads GC
Sihwan Kim Iron Heads GC
Hideto Tanihara Torque GC
Ryosuke Kinoshita Torque GC
Yuki Inamori Torque GC
Jinichiro Kozuma Torque GC
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger GC
Charl Schwartzel Stinger GC
Branden Grace Stinger GC
Hennie Du Plessis Stinger GC

