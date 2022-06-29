Teams for LIV Golf Portland event

The LIV Golf Tour makes its American debut this weekend at Pumpkin Ridge in suburban Portland, Oregon, with a total of $25 million in prize money available to those players that have chosen to make themselves ineligible for the PGA TOUR for now.
Twelve of the top players on the tour are designated as captains before each event, with each selecting three partners from the rest of the field in a fantasy football-style format. $20 million of the prize money is for the individual places each of the 48 golfers finish, but $5 million is set aside for the top-three teams; $3 million for the first place team (or $750,000 per golfer), $1.5 million for second place, and $500,000 for third place.
Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all 48 players begin at the same time, and events are just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day events from Thursday-Sunday.
Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Portland on June 30-July 2:
LIV Golf Portland Teams
|Player
|Team
|Player
|Team
|Brooks Koepka
|Smash GC
|Adrian Otaegui
|Smash GC
|Richard Bland
|Smash GC
|Chase Koepka
|Smash GC
|Wade Ormsby
|Punch GC
|Matt Jones
|Punch GC
|Jediah Morgan
|Punch GC
|Blake Windred
|Punch GC
|Graeme McDowell
|Niblicks GC
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks GC
|Travis Smyth
|Niblicks GC
|James Piot
|Niblicks GC
|Lee Westwood
|Majesticks GC
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks GC
|Sam Horsfield
|Majesticks GC
|Laurie Canter
|Majesticks GC
|Phil Mickelson
|Hy Flyers GC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Hy Flyers GC
|Matthew Wolff
|Hy Flyers GC
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|Hy Flyers GC
|Sergio Garcia
|Fireballs GC
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs GC
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs GC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Fireballs GC
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Crushers GC
|Shaun Norris
|Crushers GC
|Justin Harding
|Crushers GC
|Peter Uihlein
|Crushers GC
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces GC
|Patrick Reed
|5 Aces GC
|Talor Gooch
|6 Aces GC
|Pat Perez
|7 Aces GC
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks GC
|Scott Vincent
|Cleeks GC
|Ian Snyman
|Cleeks GC
|Turk Pettit
|Cleeks GC
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads GC
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads GC
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Iron Heads GC
|Sihwan Kim
|Iron Heads GC
|Hideto Tanihara
|Torque GC
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|Torque GC
|Yuki Inamori
|Torque GC
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|Torque GC
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger GC
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger GC
|Branden Grace
|Stinger GC
|Hennie Du Plessis
|Stinger GC