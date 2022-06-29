Pick on the Total of Orioles-Mariners for Wednesday

The Seattle Mariners have won six of their last eight games and will look to ride the wave and get a win for Chris Flexen, who’s looking to bounce back from a tough start to the season on Wednesday at home vs. the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners (-145, 8)

The Mariners are 4-10 in Flexen’s 14 starts this season. Opponents are hitting .273 off of him while posting 1.3 home runs and 3.1 walks per nine innings against the righty. That’s resulted in a 4.31 ERA for Flexen.

Behind the Seattle right-hander, the Mariners have a bullpen that is 16th in the league in ERA. The Mariners have allowed at least four runs in five of their last eight games.

Austin Voth gets his third start for Baltimore after beginning the season in Washington, where he posted a 10.13 ERA. Through his first two outings as an Oriole, he has allowed one run across 5 2/3 innings.

The Orioles have plated at least four runs in six of their last eight games, and with Voth having pitched three innings or fewer in all 24 of his appearances this season, Wednesday’s clash in Seattle sets up for a high-scoring affair.

The Play: Orioles vs. Mariners Over 8

