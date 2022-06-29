Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, June 30

Thursday brings a close to the second round of competition at the 2022 Wimbledon, and there’s still plenty of action left to go. The second round of the singles on the men's and women's side will have whip-around coverage on ESPN starting at 6 a.m. ET.
The morning will be highlighted by No. 2 Rafael Nadal in action against Ricardas Berankis. The two-time Wimbledon champion last defeated Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4) on Tuesday.
All schedule times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.
Wimbledon schedule: Thursday, June 30
6:00 a.m. ET
(20) Filip Krajinovic vs. Nick Kyrgios
Liam Broady vs. (12) Diego Schwartzman
Daniel Elahi Galan vs. (17) Roberto Bautista Agut
Alastair Gray vs. (11) Taylor Fritz
Denis Shapovalov (13) vs. Brandon Nakashima
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. (21) Botic van de Zandschulp
Marcos Giron vs. Alex Molcan
Mackenzie McDonald v. Richard Gasquet
7:30 a.m. ET
Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs. Hugo Gaston
Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock
Cristian Garin vs. Hugo Grenier
Dennis Novak vs. Jason Kubler
Benjamin Bonzi vs. (29) Jenson Brooksby
8 a.m. ET
Jordan Thompson vs. (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas
(19) Alex de Minaur vs. Jack Draper
8:30 a.m. ET
Ricardas Berankis vs. (2) Rafael Nadal
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Novak Djokovic remains the favorite to win Wimbledon men's singles at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz Garcia (+1200) and Stafanos Tsitsipas (+1400).
