Wimbledon 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, June 30

Thursday brings a close to the second round of competition at the 2022 Wimbledon, and there’s still plenty of action left to go. The second round of the singles on the men's and women's side will have whip-around coverage on ESPN starting at 6 a.m. ET.

The morning will be highlighted by No. 2 Rafael Nadal in action against Ricardas Berankis. The two-time Wimbledon champion last defeated Francisco Cerundolo (6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4) on Tuesday.

All schedule times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon schedule: Thursday, June 30

6:00 a.m. ET

(20) Filip Krajinovic vs. Nick Kyrgios

Liam Broady vs. (12) Diego Schwartzman

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. (17) Roberto Bautista Agut

Alastair Gray vs. (11) Taylor Fritz

Denis Shapovalov (13) vs. Brandon Nakashima

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. (21) Botic van de Zandschulp

Marcos Giron vs. Alex Molcan

Mackenzie McDonald v. Richard Gasquet

7:30 a.m. ET

Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs. Hugo Gaston

Maxime Cressy vs. Jack Sock

Cristian Garin vs. Hugo Grenier

Dennis Novak vs. Jason Kubler

Benjamin Bonzi vs. (29) Jenson Brooksby

8 a.m. ET

Jordan Thompson vs. (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(19) Alex de Minaur vs. Jack Draper

8:30 a.m. ET

Ricardas Berankis vs. (2) Rafael Nadal

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Novak Djokovic remains the favorite to win Wimbledon men’s singles at -190 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Rafael Nadal (+450), Carlos Alcaraz Garcia (+1200) and Stafanos Tsitsipas (+1400).

You can view the full slate of Wimbledon odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.