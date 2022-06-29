Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan

Emoni Bates, the No. 3 player in his recruiting class last season, has transferred to Eastern Michigan University and will play the 2022-23 season there. Bates was originally expected to be a top draft pick after spending last season with Memphis under Penny Hardaway, but he suffered through injuries and inconsistency before ultimately deciding to transfer.

Breaking: Memphis transfer Emoni Bates has committed to Eastern Michigan, he tells @On3sports.



Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with the Tigers, and only played 18 contests with the team. He shot 38.6% from the floor and 32.9% from deep on the season. We’ll see if Bates can live up to his lofty recruiting evaluation in a more calm basketball environment, especially since he’ll be in his hometown.

Eastern Michigan could use a player of Bates’ caliber. The Eagles went 10-21 last season, good for 11th in the MAC. We’ll see if Bates can carry this team to a better mark next season.