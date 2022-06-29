 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Emoni Bates transfers to Eastern Michigan

The former No. 1 recruit in the country is going to his hometown program.

Emoni Bates, the No. 3 player in his recruiting class last season, has transferred to Eastern Michigan University and will play the 2022-23 season there. Bates was originally expected to be a top draft pick after spending last season with Memphis under Penny Hardaway, but he suffered through injuries and inconsistency before ultimately deciding to transfer.

Bates averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game with the Tigers, and only played 18 contests with the team. He shot 38.6% from the floor and 32.9% from deep on the season. We’ll see if Bates can live up to his lofty recruiting evaluation in a more calm basketball environment, especially since he’ll be in his hometown.

Eastern Michigan could use a player of Bates’ caliber. The Eagles went 10-21 last season, good for 11th in the MAC. We’ll see if Bates can carry this team to a better mark next season.

