Wimbledon 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday, June 30

Thursday brings a close to the second round of competition at the 2022 Wimbledon, and there’s still plenty of action left to go. The second round of the singles on the men's and women's will have whip-around coverage on ESPN starting at 6 a.m. ET.

The women’s draw will be highlighted by No. 1 Iga Świątek being in action as she goes head-to-head with Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. Świątek blew right through her first-round matchup against Jana Fett on Thursday, winning 6-0, 6-3. She enters Thursday’s match as an overwhelming -10000 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wimbledon schedule: Thursday, June 30

6:00 a.m. ET

Claire Liu vs. Alizé Cornet

Ajla Tomljanović vs. Catherine Harrison

No. 4 Paula Badosa vs. Irina Bara

No. 25 Petra Kvitová vs. Ana Bogdan

7:30 a.m. ET

Greet Minnen vs. Qinwen Zheng

8:00 a.m. ET

No. 17 Elena Rybakina vs. Bianca Andreescu

No. 32 Sara Sorribes Tormo vs. Harmony Tan

8:15 a.m. ET

No. 13 Barbora Krejčíková vs. Viktorija Golubic

8:30 a.m. ET

No. 6 Karolína Plíšková vs. Katie Boulter

8:40 a.m. ET

Petra Martić vs. Kristína Kučová

9:15 a.m. ET

No. 8 Jessica Pegula vs. Harriet Dart

9:30 a.m. ET

No. 20 Amanda Anisimova vs. Lauren Davis

10:00 a.m. ET

No. 1 Iga Świątek vs. Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove

11:30 a.m. ET

Magdalena Fręch vs. Anna Karolína Schmiedlová

11:45 a.m. ET

No. 11 Coco Gauff vs. Mihaela Buzărnescu

12 p.m. ET

No. 16 Simona Halep vs. Kirsten Flipkens

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Świątek remains the clear betting favorite to win at +140. Ons Jebeur (+500), Simona Halep (+1200), Petra Kvitová (+1200), Coco Gauff (+1200), and Jelena Ostapenko (+1200) rounds out the top six. Full odds for the women’s draw are available on DraftKings Sportsbook.