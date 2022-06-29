 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yordan Álvarez, Jeremy Peña leave game after collision in outfield

Alvarez was carted off of the field following the play.

By kate.magdziuk
Jeremy Pena #3 crashes into Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros while making a catch hit by Dominic Smith #2 of the New York Mets in the eighth inning as Jake Meyers #6 of the Houston Astros looks on during their game at Citi Field on June 29, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The Astros will have to finish Wednesday’s game without star Yordan Álvarez and SS Jeremy Peña following a scary collision in the outfield. Both called for the ball after Mets 1B Dominic Smith popped one out to left field, though neither ceded course and both took a nasty hit. Both were slow to get up, and as a precaution, Alvarez was carted off.

It’s more injury news that the Astros won’t want to deal with, as they were already short on help in the outfield with LF Michael Brantley on the 10-day IL. He exited Tuesday’s game with a right shoulder injury, and now it’s likely that they’ll be without Alvarez considering the impact he took. Chas McCormick is the next man up in left field, who’s batted .215 with a .290 OBP this season in 158 plate appearances.

