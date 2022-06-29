Report: Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, multiple first-round picks

The San Antonio Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Murray was rumored to be a target for the Hawks, who now have a star backcourt pairing with him and Trae Young.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

The Spurs have asked for a hefty price and the Hawks gladly obliged, with a lot of draft capital going back to San Antonio in the deal. Atlanta gets its backcourt and San Antonio will continue to pivot. This likely means Gregg Popovich is close to stepping away from the head coaching gig with the Spurs as well.

The Hawks are sending three first-round picks and a future pick swap to the Spurs to pair Murray with All-NBA guard Trae Young, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/rxHtyr63jl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2022

With Murray gone, look for Devin Vassell to potentially slot in as the lead guard. Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, two of San Antonio’s first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft, should see an increase in playing time with this deal.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hawks are +1500 to win the East. They’ll likely see those odds jump a bit with Murray on board.