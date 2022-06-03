 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of odds for Week 8 of the USFL season

We’ve take a look at the full list of odds for Week 8 of the 2022 USFL season.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Bobby Holly #44 of the Birmingham Stallions reacts after defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers 26-16 at Protective Stadium on May 29, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Donald Page/USFL/Getty Images

Week 8 of the USFL season is here and that means there are just three games of the regular season left. Two teams, the Birmingham Stallions (7-0) and the New Jersey Generals (6-1) both have commanding leads in their divisions. Neither has wrapped up their division, but both have secured playoff spots, while the Houston Gamblers are the only team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers both can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while the Panthers, Maulers, and Bandits all have scenarios that could knock them out of the postseason this weekend.

Here’s our full list of odds heading into Week 8 of the USFL season available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Jersey Generals

Point spread: Generals -9
Total: 41
Moneyline: Generals -425, Maulers +320

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

Point spread: Stallions -3
Total: 44.5
Moneyline: Breakers +145, Stallions -165

Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars

Point spread: Stars -5.5
Total: 47.5
Moneyline: Panthers +200, Stars -250

Houston Gamblers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Point spread: Bandits -5
Total: 44.5
Moneyline: Gamblers +190, Bandits -235

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply.

