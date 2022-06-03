Predictions, what to expect in Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios will introduce the newest hero to the MCU while building the future of the franchise with Ms. Marvel on Disney+, streaming on June 8. The series will explore the evolution of Kamala Khan as she acquires her powers and becomes Ms. Marvel, while also laying the groundwork for a 2023 MCU film and more.

Ms. Marvel: What to expect

Ms. Marvel will not only be culturally significant as actress Iman Vellani will portray the 16-year-old Pakistani American Kamala Khan, but will be essential in Marvel Studios ushering in a new generation of superheroes for the future. Ms. Marvel not only can stand on her own in the larger sphere of the MCU but her interactions and crossovers with noteworthy heroes bring so much potential to the Disney+ series.

A cosmic change

One of Ms. Marvel’s signature abilities is her power to elongate her limbs and torso, allowing her to stretch to great distances and even increase in size, similar to Mr. Fantastic of the Fantastic 4. When she enlarges she becomes stronger as well, also giving her the ability to heal from and sustain damage. In comics lore, she attains these powers through a terrigen mist, but based on footage from the trailer, Marvel Studios is making a re-write.

The teaser trailer showed Kamala attaining a pair of bracelets that embued her with powers, namely cosmic abilities. Instead of her limbs elongating to greater size, this is illustrated through bright cosmic powers (similar to that of DC’s Green Lantern). For fans that are loyal to the original material, it will be interesting to see the feedback to this change.

Noteworthy cameos

Though Ms. Marvel will conclude its season after six episodes, fans already know when to see Kamala Khan again. Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Ms. Marvel in the 2023 film The Marvels, a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel which will also include Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Teyonah Parris will also reprise her role as Monica Rambeau, after appearing in the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Though the aforementioned three will share screentime together in 2023, who's to say we won’t see them much sooner, albeit in a small cameo here and there? Kamala Khan is a known fangirl of Carol Danvers, so it's not far-fetched to anticipate a potential cameo or even a quick interaction between the two. The same goes for Monica Rambeau, in which the events of WandaVision can be hinted at or slightly nodded to throughout the Ms. Marvel series.

Potential tie-in to the next Disney+ show

There’s no secret that Ms. Marvel will set up the plot of The Marvels, but in between, there will be a variety of series released on Disney+. The next expected release is likely She-Hulk, with Secret Invasion potentially releasing in late 2022, if not then early 2023. The MCU is known for its easter eggs and end credits scenes, and the odds that a post-credits scene will tie into one of these future shows is favorable.

Based solely on presumptions, Secret Invasion seems to be the most likely tease given its connection with Captain Marvel. The Disney+ show will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, who co-starred with Brie Larson in 2019’s Captain Marvel. Given that Kamala Khan idolizes Carol Danvers and is inspired by her own path to being a hero, who’s to say Kamala hasn’t heard of Nick Fury as well? Perhaps a reference off-screen is in order, but an appearance by Fury himself feels like the type of easter egg Marvel Studios has up their sleeve.