Liberty vs. Mystics: How to watch via live stream, start time, picks & predictions

One of the best and one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference will face off Friday night as the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics battle for the first time this season on Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. ET. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The Mystics are a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Liberty (2-7) are off to a slow start this season currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with an 87-74 win over the hapless Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Sabrina Ionescu had an impressive 23 points, but had been struggling during the losing streak. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft has scored 10 or fewer points in five of the Liberty’s last six games, and will have to score more to give New York a chance.

The Mystics (7-3) sit atop the East, and dealt the best team in the W, the Las Vegas Aces, their sole loss of 2022 so far. Elena Della Donne leads DC in points per game (17.9) and rebounds per game (6.6). Rookie center Shakira Austin has proven to be a good pick for the Mystics, and has started six of a possible 10 games thus far. The No. 3 pick in 2022 is averaging 8.6 PPG and 5.6 RPG as a pro.

Liberty vs. Mystics

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitter

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mystics -12

Total: 155.5

Moneyline odds: TBA

Pick: Mystics -12

The Liberty cannot find their footing yet this season, and even though they’re coming off a win, Indiana is the worst team in the league by a good margin. Washington brings plenty of championship experience in their starting five, as well as the best form of any team in the East.

Despite the massive number, this should be a blowout.

