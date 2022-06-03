3 Alexander Zverev vs. #5 Rafael Nadal: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

We’ve reached the semifinal round of the 2022 French Open and the men’s singles bracket will feature No. 3 Alexander Zverev battling No. 5 Rafael Nadal. The two will face off on Friday, June 3 at 8:45 a.m. ET. The match will air live on Tennis Channel and then on replay on NBC at 11 a.m. It can be live streamed on both the Peacock app and TennisChannel.com.

Nadal is coming off a four-hour classic against longtime rival Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, toppling the defending champ 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to win the quarterfinal matchup. The “King of Clay” is now on the verge of making the finals on Sunday, where he’d try to extend his record number of French Open titles to 14.

Zverev was also tested in his quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, taking down Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 to advance. This will be his second straight appearance in the French Open semifinals and a victory here would catapult him to the finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in his career.

Nadal owns a 6-3 career record against Zverev and last defeated him in straight sets at the 2021 Italian Open last May. Nadal enters as a -360 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Zverev is a +280 underdog.