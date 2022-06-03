8 Casper Ruud vs. #20 Marin Čilić: Match time, live stream, TV channel, more for French Open semifinals

We’ve reached the semifinal round of the 2022 French Open and the men’s singles bracket will feature No. 8 Casper Ruud battling No. 20 Marin Čilić on Friday, June 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The match will air live on Tennis Channel and then on replay starting sometime after 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. It can be live streamed on both the Peacock app and TennisChannel.com.

Ruud took down Holger Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday to advance to Friday’s matchup. This is the first Grand Slam semifinal appearance for the 23-year-old Norwegian.

Čilić endured a grueling challenge against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, pulling off the upset by winning 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 to advance. The veteran from Croatia is looking to make his first Grand Slam final since the 2018 Australian Open.

Ruud owns a 2-0 career record against Čilić and last defeated him 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto last August. Ruud enters as -230 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Čilić is a +185 underdog.