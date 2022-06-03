How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Friday, June 3 at 8:05 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Speedway in Oregon.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars having a 20-minute warm-up and practice. After that, the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest cars advancing to the final round of qualifying. Group B will then repeat this. The final 10 drivers will run another lap for the pole.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App