NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity race in Portland

The Pacific Office Automation 147 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, June 4 this year. We take a look at qualifying results as the starting lineup is set.

By TeddyRicketson
Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon this week for the first time in nearly two decades. The Portland International Raceway will play host to the first annual Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 4th. Qualifying for the race is set for Friday night at 8:05 p.m. ET, with the actual race on Saturday taking place at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars having a 20-minute warm-up and practice. After that, the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest cars advancing to the final round of qualifying. Group B will then repeat this. The final 10 drivers will run another lap for the pole.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Scott Heckert 5
6 Gray Gaulding 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Spencer Pumpelly 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Connor Mosack 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Parker Chase 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Darren Dilley 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Andy Lally 44
29 Stefan Parsons 45
30 Ryan Vargas 47
31 Jade Buford 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Mason Filippi 91
38 Riley Herbst 98

