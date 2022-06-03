NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity race in Portland

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Portland, Oregon this week for the first time in nearly two decades. The Portland International Raceway will play host to the first annual Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 4th. Qualifying for the race is set for Friday night at 8:05 p.m. ET, with the actual race on Saturday taking place at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both events will air on FS1.

Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars having a 20-minute warm-up and practice. After that, the drivers will be separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will run a one-lap qualifier with the top five fastest cars advancing to the final round of qualifying. Group B will then repeat this. The final 10 drivers will run another lap for the pole.

A.J. Allmendinger has the best odds to win the Pacific Office Automation 147 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +300. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Noah Gragson (+500), Sam Mayer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+600) for the best odds to win this race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s 2022 Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.