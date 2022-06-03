 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota 200 truck race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Toyota 200 qualifying on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Ty Majeski, driver of the (66) American Racing Wheels Toyota, speeds around turn four during the Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 27, 2022, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series rolls into Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Toyota 200. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the race. Practice and Qualifying will both take place on Friday, June 3rd with the race happening on Saturday, June 4th. Qualifying will take place at 6:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the single-lap system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. Then, every truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will earn pole position for the race as the rest of the starting lineup will be set.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Friday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota 200

Date: Friday, June 3
Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Toyota 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 Jordan Anderson 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Tyler Hill 5
6 7
7 Blaine Perkins 9
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Johnny Sauter 13
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Tyler Ankrum 16
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Chandler Smith 18
14 Derek Kraus 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Jack Wood 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Tate Fogleman 30
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Dean Thompson 40
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Blake Lothian 43
27 Kris Wright 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 46
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Corey Heim 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Chase Purdy 61
35 Ty Majeski 66
36 Matt Crafton 88
37 Justin S. Carroll 90
38 Colby Howard 91
39 Christian Eckes 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

