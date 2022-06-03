How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Toyota 200 truck race via live stream

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series rolls into Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Toyota 200. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will play host to the race. Practice and Qualifying will both take place on Friday, June 3rd with the race happening on Saturday, June 4th. Qualifying will take place at 6:35 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

Qualifying for this race will utilize the single-lap system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. Then, every truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will earn pole position for the race as the rest of the starting lineup will be set.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifier on Friday you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Toyota 200

Date: Friday, June 3

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App