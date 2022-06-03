NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Toyota 200 Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is heading to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Toyota 200 is the 11th truck race of the season. The Truck Series is coming off the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 last weekend. Ross Chastain is coming off a win and is looking to take that momentum with him to Illinois.

Qualifying for this race is set for Friday night at 6:35 p.m. ET and will utilize the single-lap system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. Then, every truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will earn pole position for the race as the rest of the starting lineup will be set.

The 2021 winner was Sheldon Creed who has won back-to-back races at the Toyota 200. He finished the race in 2:00:23 with his first win, but last year he finished in 2:31:31 when the race was extended to overtime.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Toyota 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.