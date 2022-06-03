 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying: Live updates as starting lineup set for Toyota 200 Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway

We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s Toyota 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

Matt Crafton, driver of the (88) Ideal Doors, Menards Toyota, speeds through close quarters around turn four during the Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 on May 27, 2022, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, NC. Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is heading to the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Toyota 200 is the 11th truck race of the season. The Truck Series is coming off the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 last weekend. Ross Chastain is coming off a win and is looking to take that momentum with him to Illinois.

Qualifying for this race is set for Friday night at 6:35 p.m. ET and will utilize the single-lap system. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all trucks. Then, every truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will earn pole position for the race as the rest of the starting lineup will be set.

The 2021 winner was Sheldon Creed who has won back-to-back races at the Toyota 200. He finished the race in 2:00:23 with his first win, but last year he finished in 2:31:31 when the race was extended to overtime.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Toyota 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Toyota 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 Jordan Anderson 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Tyler Hill 5
6 7
7 Blaine Perkins 9
8 Spencer Boyd 12
9 Johnny Sauter 13
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Tyler Ankrum 16
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Chandler Smith 18
14 Derek Kraus 19
15 Matt Mills 20
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Jack Wood 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Tate Fogleman 30
21 Mason Maggio 33
22 Jake Garcia 35
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Dean Thompson 40
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Blake Lothian 43
27 Kris Wright 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 46
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Corey Heim 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Chase Purdy 61
35 Ty Majeski 66
36 Matt Crafton 88
37 Justin S. Carroll 90
38 Colby Howard 91
39 Christian Eckes 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

