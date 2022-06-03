Why isn’t the Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity series at WWT Raceway?

NASCAR will see its various series heading to different tracks in a rare occurrence. While the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series will head to the WWT Raceway in Illinois, the Xfinity series will be heading further west. The Pacific Office Automation 147 will run at the Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, June 4th. This marks the first time since 1999-2000 that there has been a national series race there.

The Xfinity Series is being used as a tester to see about the possibility of using it as a location for a future truck or cup series race. This will be a road course for the Xfinity series and could add a unique race format to the schedule.

The Pacific Office Automation 147 will be 75 laps around the 1.967-mile track. It has 12 turns in it and will be a new challenge for the drivers. Practice for this race will take place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday, June 3rd. Qualifying will run at 8:05 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. This race will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 4:30 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1.