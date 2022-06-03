When is weigh-in for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney?

DiBella Entertainment will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th local time.

The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ with the main card airing on ESPN. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday withering walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

Ahead of the undisputed lightweight title fight on Saturday, the weigh-ins will air on Friday night in the U.S. It will be available on Top Rank Boxing’s Youtube Channel and will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Kambosos enters this bout with a 20-0 record since his debut back in 2013, registering 10 knockouts over 130 total rounds. His last win came back in November of 2021, where he took down the previously undefeated Teofimo Lopez by split decision. He’s a slight underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds to win at +140.

Haney’s odds to win sit at -170 heading into fight weekend, also entering this bout undefeated with a 27-0 record over his career. He last defeated Joseph Diaz for the WBC lightweight title back in December of 2021, winning his last four bouts ending with a win by unanimous decision.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-in

When: Friday, June 3rd at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Top Rank Boxing Youtube Channel

How to Watch: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Channel