George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney weigh-in how and what to watch on Friday

DiBella Entertainment will air its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th here in the United States. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th in the US. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ with the main card airing on ESPN. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

Ahead of the big event on Saturday, the weigh-ins will air on Friday night in the U.S. It will be available on Top Rank Boxing’s Youtube Channel and will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the full list of Boxing odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney: Weigh-in

When: Friday, June 3rd at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Top Rank Boxing Youtube Channel

How to Watch: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Channel

Full fight card