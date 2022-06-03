Full undercard for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney lightweight title fight

DiBella Entertainment will hold its next boxing event on Saturday, June 4th. The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia will host the 12-bout event which will technically be on Sunday, June 5th local time. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ with the main card airing on ESPN. Due to the time difference, the main card will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday and the ring walks for the main event are tentatively scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. They are subject to change depending on the length of the matches preceding it.

The main event will be an undisputed lightweight title fight between George Kambosos and Devin Haney.

Full Card for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney