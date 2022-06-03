Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament on Friday, and a group of six golfers are tied at -5 as the field heads back to Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Cameron Young, Luke List, Cameron Smith, K.H. Lee, Mackenzie Hughes, and Davis Riley are all holding 16.6% of the lead as play begins at Jack Nicklaus’ annual tour stop.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 7:00 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. It should be about 1 p.m. or so before we have a true idea of what the final cut line might be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18 today.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Memorial as of now?

Right now the cut would be at +1, with 70 golfers making it to the weekend. There are 11 players at exactly +1 after the first round.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified during his first round after some paint on his 3-wood was found to be non-conforming. Bryson DeChambeau, Danny Willett and Patrick Reed are all major winners sitting at +4, and they’ll need to get under par on Friday to have a chance to play the weekend.