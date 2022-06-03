 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Memorial Tournament tees off at 7:35 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Cameron Smith of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 03, 2022 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and Cameron Smith holds the lead after 36 holes with a score of 8-under par. Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for second at 7-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook... Smith is 3/1 to win the tournament. Rory McIlroy, who is at 5-under and three strokes off the lead, remains second-best odds at 8/1 on DKSB.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:35 a.m. The Golf Channel will have coverage from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. which should be the end of play on what is forecast to be a gorgeous central Ohio day.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will also have live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Saturday. While the marquee and featured groups are yet to be named, one channel will show the feature holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at the Jack Nicklaus layout.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

2022 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2
7:35 AM 1 Lucas Herbert Chan Kim
7:45 AM 1 Adam Scott Ryan Moore
7:55 AM 1 Adam Schenk Aaron Rai
8:05 AM 1 Kramer Hickok David Lingmerth
8:15 AM 1 JT Poston Brandt Snedeker
8:25 AM 1 Patrick Reed Lanto Griffin
8:35 AM 1 Cam Davis Garrick Higgo
8:45 AM 1 Jason Day Martin Laird
9:00 AM 1 Troy Merritt Lucas Glover
9:10 AM 1 Camilo Villegas Brendan Steele
9:20 AM 1 Matt Kuchar Doug Ghim
9:30 AM 1 Keegan Bradley Mito Pereira
9:40 AM 1 Jordan Spieth Rickie Fowler
9:50 AM 1 Adam Hadwin Pat Perez
10:00 AM 1 CT Pan Wyndham Clark
10:10 AM 1 Viktor Hovland Emiliano Grillo
10:25 AM 1 Adam Svensson Max Homa
10:35 AM 1 Brian Harman Charles Howell III
10:45 AM 1 Si Woo Kim Chris Kirk
10:55 AM 1 Xander Schaeffele Carlos Ortiz
11:05 AM 1 Sahith Theegala Cameron Tringale
11:15 AM 1 Daniel Berger Joel Dahmen
11:25 AM 1 Jon Rahm Corey Conners
11:40 AM 1 Will Zalatoris Beau Hossler
11:50 AM 1 Abraham Ancer Patrick Cantlay
12:00 PM 1 David Lipsky Sepp Straka
12:10 PM 1 Shane Lowry Matt NeSmith
12:20 PM 1 Brandon Wu Joaquin Niemann
12:30 PM 1 Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im
12:40 PM 1 Francesco Molinari Keith Mitchell
12:55 PM 1 Aaron Wise Rory McIlroy
1:05 PM 1 Luke List Billy Horschel
1:15 PM 1 Cameron Young Jhonattan Vegas
1:25 PM 1 K.H. Lee Davis Riley
1:35 PM 1 Cameron Smith Denny McCarthy

More From DraftKings Nation