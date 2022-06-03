We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and Cameron Smith holds the lead after 36 holes with a score of 8-under par. Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for second at 7-under.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook... Smith is 3/1 to win the tournament. Rory McIlroy, who is at 5-under and three strokes off the lead, remains second-best odds at 8/1 on DKSB.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:35 a.m. The Golf Channel will have coverage from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. which should be the end of play on what is forecast to be a gorgeous central Ohio day.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will also have live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Saturday. While the marquee and featured groups are yet to be named, one channel will show the feature holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at the Jack Nicklaus layout.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.