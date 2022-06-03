We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Memorial Tournament, and Cameron Smith holds the lead after 36 holes with a score of 8-under par. Denny McCarthy and K.H. Lee are tied for second at 7-under.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook... Smith is 3/1 to win the tournament. Rory McIlroy, who is at 5-under and three strokes off the lead, remains second-best odds at 8/1 on DKSB.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning at 7:35 a.m. The Golf Channel will have coverage from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., with CBS taking over from 2:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. which should be the end of play on what is forecast to be a gorgeous central Ohio day.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will also have live streaming coverage from the first tee until the last putt is holed on Saturday. While the marquee and featured groups are yet to be named, one channel will show the feature holes of No. 4 (Par 3), No. 12 (Par 3), No. 15 (Par 5), and No. 16 (Par 3) at the Jack Nicklaus layout.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Memorial Tournament on Saturday from Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.
2022 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|7:35 AM
|1
|Lucas Herbert
|Chan Kim
|7:45 AM
|1
|Adam Scott
|Ryan Moore
|7:55 AM
|1
|Adam Schenk
|Aaron Rai
|8:05 AM
|1
|Kramer Hickok
|David Lingmerth
|8:15 AM
|1
|JT Poston
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:25 AM
|1
|Patrick Reed
|Lanto Griffin
|8:35 AM
|1
|Cam Davis
|Garrick Higgo
|8:45 AM
|1
|Jason Day
|Martin Laird
|9:00 AM
|1
|Troy Merritt
|Lucas Glover
|9:10 AM
|1
|Camilo Villegas
|Brendan Steele
|9:20 AM
|1
|Matt Kuchar
|Doug Ghim
|9:30 AM
|1
|Keegan Bradley
|Mito Pereira
|9:40 AM
|1
|Jordan Spieth
|Rickie Fowler
|9:50 AM
|1
|Adam Hadwin
|Pat Perez
|10:00 AM
|1
|CT Pan
|Wyndham Clark
|10:10 AM
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|Emiliano Grillo
|10:25 AM
|1
|Adam Svensson
|Max Homa
|10:35 AM
|1
|Brian Harman
|Charles Howell III
|10:45 AM
|1
|Si Woo Kim
|Chris Kirk
|10:55 AM
|1
|Xander Schaeffele
|Carlos Ortiz
|11:05 AM
|1
|Sahith Theegala
|Cameron Tringale
|11:15 AM
|1
|Daniel Berger
|Joel Dahmen
|11:25 AM
|1
|Jon Rahm
|Corey Conners
|11:40 AM
|1
|Will Zalatoris
|Beau Hossler
|11:50 AM
|1
|Abraham Ancer
|Patrick Cantlay
|12:00 PM
|1
|David Lipsky
|Sepp Straka
|12:10 PM
|1
|Shane Lowry
|Matt NeSmith
|12:20 PM
|1
|Brandon Wu
|Joaquin Niemann
|12:30 PM
|1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|12:40 PM
|1
|Francesco Molinari
|Keith Mitchell
|12:55 PM
|1
|Aaron Wise
|Rory McIlroy
|1:05 PM
|1
|Luke List
|Billy Horschel
|1:15 PM
|1
|Cameron Young
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1:25 PM
|1
|K.H. Lee
|Davis Riley
|1:35 PM
|1
|Cameron Smith
|Denny McCarthy